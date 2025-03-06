Meyer Burger extends bridge facility

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Financing

Thun, Switzerland – March 6, 2025



Meyer Burger Technology AG today announces an extension of the bridge facility agreement (the “Facility”) provided by an ad hoc group of bondholders and originally announced on December 6, 2024. The maturity date of the Facility has been extended to March 10, 2025, subject to further extensions upon unanimous consent.



Media contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

