Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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26.04.2026 21:06:00
Microsoft vs. Broadcom: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy?
When investors think about the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, a few dominant names usually come to mind. Two companies that have been at the center of this revolution are software and cloud computing giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and semiconductor specialist Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).As we head deeper into 2026, some investors may be wondering which of these two technology leaders is the better growth stock to buy. After all, their stocks have diverged in 2026, making it a good time to look at them. Microsoft is down by more than 12%, while Broadcom is up by more than 22%.Should investors buy the dip in Microsoft? Or is the better move to buy the momentum in Broadcom?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|20 500,00
|-3,44%
|Microsoft Corp.
|362,55
|0,03%