MIRA Pharma Reports Positive Pre-clinical Profile For Ketamir - 2

(RTTNews) - MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) Monday announced a positive preclinical safety profile for its Keramir-2 in animal models, highlighting Ketamir's potential to provide therapeutic benefits without inducing schizophrenia-like behavior or hyper-locomotor activity.

The study on spontaneous locomotor activity in mice was done in collaboration with Biotrial.

The pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it is on track to submit an Investigational New Drug Application for the compound Ketamir-2 by the end of this year.