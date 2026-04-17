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17.04.2026 15:54:38
Mitsubishi HC Capital Announces Its Medium-term Management Plan
(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi HC Capital (5B4.F, 8593.T) announced the establishment of its Medium-term Management Plan for the three years beginning from fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2028. The company has defined four key elements — business, finance, digital, and talent and culture — as the main driving forces of the Plan. Under the Plan, for fiscal 2028, the Group's key targets include: net income of 210.0 billion yen; ROE of 10.0%; and ROA of 1.7%.
The Group plans to shift from a growth model centered on asset expansion to one focused on profitability based on the concept of the evolution and layering of business models 2.0. Also, it targets to reduce the proportion of finance-centered business models and expand those with higher profitability, such as services, asset management, and operating businesses.
To support the strategies based on the four key elements, the Group has revised the executive compensation scheme starting in fiscal 2026.
Shares of Mitsubishi HC Capital are trading at 1,460 yen, down 0.92%.
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