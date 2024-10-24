|
mobilezone is committing to the Science Based Targets initiative
Rotkreuz, 24 October 2024
The mobilezone group has committed itself to reducing its carbon footprint in line with the Paris climate targets as part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
The mobilezone group aims to significantly reduce its group-wide CO2 emissions by 2032 and 2045 respectively. The commitment to the SBTi is a further step towards ensuring sustainable business operations in the long term. Both the short- and long-term reduction targets will be developed by mobilezone in the months ahead and disclosed to the SBTi, which will review and validate them.
“We are aware of the responsibility we bear as a company, and we want to do our part to reduce global CO2 emissions. Working with SBTi enables us to set science-based targets and thus make our contribution to a sustainable future,” says Bernhard Mächler, Chief Financial Officer Switzerland.
The mobilezone group has already calculated its carbon footprint with a base year of 2022 in scopes 1, 2 and 3 in its 2023 annual report and had it certified according to ISO 14064.
