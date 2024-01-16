16.01.2024 15:00:00

Model N Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, plans to announce financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Model N will host a webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the MODN investor relations website (investor.modeln.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on MODN's investor relations website.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Model N Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Model N Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Model N Inc 24,00 10,09% Model N Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach "Beige Book": Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen