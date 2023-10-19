|
19.10.2023 14:30:00
Model N Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, plans to announce financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Model N will host a webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 to discuss the results.
The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the MODN investor relations website (investor.modeln.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on MODN's investor relations website.
About Model N
Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.
Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019793702/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Model N Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Model N legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Model N zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.23
|Expert Ratings for Model N (Benzinga)
|
14.06.23
|8 Analysts Have This to Say About Model N (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Model N (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Recap: Model N Q2 Earnings (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Model N Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Model N Inc
|21,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.