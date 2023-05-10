Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 14:30:00

Model N Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced that Model N management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 a.m. ET).
  • JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:20 a.m. PT (11:20 a.m. ET).

A webcast of the live and replay presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

