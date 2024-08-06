|
06.08.2024 15:25:00
Monday's Market Sell-Off Has Investors Rattled. Is the Sky Really Falling?
While many of my friends have disconnected from the platform formerly known as Twitter, I've remained on -- because I still run across informative or amusing content regularly. It can be especially fruitful when there are big stories in the news -- as happened on Monday, when the S&P 500 fell by 3%, its worst drop since 2022.On that day, I ran across a tweet that offered an excellent perspective on what was happening in the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sky Deutschland AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sky Deutschland AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!