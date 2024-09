Monopar Therapeutics Soars Over Announcement Of Positive Data From MNPR-101-Zr Phase 1 Trial

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), Thursday announced positive early data from its ongoing open-label MNPR-101-Zr Phase 1 trial, confirming the compound's tumor-targeting ability in humans.

The study showcased that MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody, targets cancers expressing the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor such as breast, colorectal, bladder, ovarian, gastric, and pancreatic cancers.

Moreover, the biotechnology company has received a clearance in Australia to commence an MNPR-101-Lu Phase 1 therapeutic clinical trial, which is set to launch in the fourth quarter.

Currently, Monopar's stock is surging 65.38 percent, to $3.98 over the previous close of $2.40 on the Nasdaq.