Montrose Environmental Acquires Origins Laboratory For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Environmental solutions company Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) announced Tuesday the acquisition of environmental laboratory Origins Laboratory, LLC, including owners Noelle and David Mathis.

It will be integrated into the Company's Measurement and Analysis Segment and operate as part of Enthalpy Analytical, LLC, a subsidiary of Montrose. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Origins is a NELAP-certified environmental testing laboratory that specializes in measuring the contamination of water, soil and air for oil and gas clients in the Rocky Mountain region.

In addition to servicing the traditional measurement needs of their clients, Origins also offers advanced services for emerging market demands, such as specialized air analysis for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and measurement of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The acquisition of Origins empowers Montrose to provide laboratory services in conjunction with other environmental solutions already offered to clients in the region, resulting in an integrated, differentiated solution suite to address clients' current and changing needs as regulations continue to evolve.