More Than 43% of Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway's $390 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock

Because he has one of the most successful track records, Warren Buffett is a legend in the finance world. The investing moves he makes as head of Berkshire Hathaway are watched by both amateurs and pros.More recently, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has arguably been the best stock the conglomerate has owned. Berkshire initially bought shares in the first quarter of 2016. From the start of that quarter to June 18, 2024, shares of this consumer tech titan have soared 714%. That monster gain has made Apple into Berkshire's largest holding, representing a jaw-dropping 43% of the massive $390 billion portfolio.A lot can be learned by looking at Buffett's decision-making process when he first chose to buy the "Magnificent Seven" stock. Investors should then view things with a fresh perspective to see if these factors still hold true and could make Apple a smart buy today.