Move Over Pepsi, There's Officially a New No. 2 Soda Behind Coca-Cola

For well over a century, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) and Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP) -- or the Pepsi-Cola Company as it was previously called -- have been locked in a struggle for carbonation supremacy. This struggle is sometimes called the Cola Wars. For 40 years, little has changed. That is, until now.According to The Wall Street Journal, Dr Pepper -- from beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) -- has now pulled even with Pepsi for the second spot on the carbonated beverage charts. And if you adjust for enough decimal places, Dr Pepper is technically ahead by a hair.Pepsi briefly took the top spot in the 1980s during Coca-Cola 's New Coke fiasco, according to Beverage Digest. However, Pepsi fell back to second place and has stayed there for nearly 40 years. But Dr Pepper has steadily chipped away at Pepsi's lead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel