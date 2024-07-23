|
23.07.2024 13:13:29
Mueller Industries Profit Retreats In Q2, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $160.17 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $177.71 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $997.75 million from $896.98 million last year.
Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $160.17 Mln. vs. $177.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $997.75 Mln vs. $896.98 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mueller Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mueller Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mueller Industries Inc.
|61,00
|4,27%