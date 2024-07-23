23.07.2024 13:13:29

Mueller Industries Profit Retreats In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $160.17 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $177.71 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $997.75 million from $896.98 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $160.17 Mln. vs. $177.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $997.75 Mln vs. $896.98 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mueller Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mueller Industries Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mueller Industries Inc. 61,00 4,27% Mueller Industries Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich zur Wochenmitte leichter präsentieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen