11.08.2024 14:45:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
In recent days, investors have turned increasingly pessimistic about the market. A disappointing jobs report in early August led to massive drops in the indexes, and news that Warren Buffett had dramatically slashed massive positions, such as Apple and Bank of America, may not have boosted investor confidence.These sell-offs don't mean some stocks can't perform well amid the crisis, and stocks have shown signs of recovery. Investors who still want to go long could profit from top e-commerce companies such as MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).When it comes to thriving in crisis situations, perhaps no stock stands out more than MercadoLibre. It operates in Latin America, a region that has long suffered from political and economic volatility. Nonetheless, you wouldn't know it from looking at MercadoLibre's results. The e-commerce company posted a 20% increase in gross merchandise volume. Its strength in Brazil and Mexico offset lagging sales in Argentina.
