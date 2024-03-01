|
01.03.2024 13:58:05
NaaS Technology Partners Geely Auto To Provide Enhanced EV Charging Services
(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology, Inc. (NAAS), the first US listed EV charging service company in China, announced Friday a partnership with Geely Holding Group Automobile Sales Co., Ltd., whereby the two parties will, through cooperation in connectivity of charging facilities, station data, payment service and plug and charge, facilitate Geely Auto to further improve charging service network and ease charging of Geely EVs.
As agreed, NaaS and its strategic partner Kuaidian will jointly give Geely EV owners access to a multitude of charging piles dotted around the country.
This cooperation covers EVs of Yinhe and Lynk among other brands of Geely. EV owners can use "one-click pile searching", "one-click charging", "one-click payment" and other convenient features at Geely Auto app, mini program and Kuaidian app.
NaaS has already worked with ZEEKR, a luxury intelligent BEV brand of Geely Auto, to provide accessible charging services for millions of car owners.
