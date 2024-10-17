NaaS Technology Partners With Prominent Regional Charging Station Operator In Fujian Province

(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) said it has partnered with a prominent regional charging station operator in Fujian Province. The collaboration will incorporate over 100 charging stations and more than 1,600 DC fast chargers into the network of NaaS's strategic partner, Kuaidian. The initiative aims to enhance NaaS's footprint in major cities like Xiamen and Fuzhou while expanding its regional reach to smaller cities such as Ningde, Longyan, Sanming, and Putian.

The partnership will emphasize interconnectivity of charging facilities, optimized traffic guidance, and seamless payment solutions, improving the accessibility and convenience of charging services in the region.

As of August 2024, Fujian had over 700,000 NEVs and more than 105,000 public charging piles, with Xiamen and Fuzhou experiencing robust growth in NEV penetration. Xiamen's NEV ownership currently exceeds 190,000, representing 10% of total vehicle ownership, surpassing the national average of 7.4%. Meanwhile, monthly NEV sales penetration rates in Xiamen and Fuzhou are approaching 55%, also outpacing the national average.