Netflix Expects Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2025, According to Its CEO. Time to Buy the Stock?

On Oct. 17, streaming video giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter (ended Sept. 30) of 2024. The very next day, on Oct. 18, the stock hit an all-time high above $750 per share and recently topped $765. Shares have been on a stunning run ever since dipping below $200 in 2022.Netflix stock was in free-fall mode in 2022 after reporting its first drop in revenue in its 20 years as a public company. But since it reported that revenue dip, growth has reaccelerated. In Q3, its revenue was up 15% year over year -- nearly twice its growth rate in the same quarter of 2023.One impressive component of Netflix 's growth has been its growth in paid subscriptions. In the first and second quarters of 2022, the company had net losses in its subscriber count. But more than 60 million net subscribers have joined the platform in the two years since it hit bottom. It now has close to 283 million worldwide.