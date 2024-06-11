New Insight Service Accelerates Data Analytics Adoption with Microsoft Fabric

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider and Featured Partner for Microsoft Fabric, has launched a fast-start service that accelerates the adoption of data analytics across the enterprise through the use of Microsoft Fabric.

Companies seeking to implement generative AI and analytics often struggle to access the necessary data due to its various formats and locations within the organization. A data fabric enables access to all data without requiring relocation to a different environment.

The Insight Lens™ architecture solution reduces the implementation time of Microsoft Fabric, a modern data analytics platform that unifies and simplifies a business data environment, to just weeks. Organizations benefit from the creation of a Microsoft Fabric proof of concept, tailored support from Insight Data and AI experts, and access to highly templated deployment architecture.

For instance, a healthcare organization turned to Insight for a more cost-effective and centralized solution to manage their data. They were interested in Microsoft Fabric as an alternative to their current on-premises data analytics platform. Within six weeks, Insight designed and implemented a proof of concept for a hybrid data lake and warehouse strategy, extracting data from three distinct sources, including on-premises file databases and servers, as well as an Azure data lake. By utilizing Fabric, this approach created valuable customer insights from invoice and facility data, enabling more informed decisions about customer behavior and more personalized experiences.

"Data is being created at an unprecedented rate, and many companies struggle to manage it effectively. The quality of their data and analytics may be holding them back from realizing true value,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. "By helping our clients quickly assess their data estate and adopt Microsoft Fabric within a deeper digital strategy for their business, they overcome the barriers commonly caused by aging infrastructure, gaps in technical expertise, integration with existing systems, security and compliance, and adoption costs.”

Insight Lens helps organizations create the foundation for a comprehensive enterprise data management strategy. The service simplifies data integration, handles large-scale applications and workloads, and extracts actionable insights, alleviating the challenges of managing a modern data estate and multicloud solutions. It also offers a broader scope for modern data warehouse implementation and management, greatly reducing the time to value for transformation projects.

Microsoft Fabric provides an all-in-one analytics solution for enterprises, covering every stage of data transfer, analysis and real-time insights visualized as actionable business intelligence through Microsoft Power BI. Insight Lens combines data in OneLake to enable everyday AI functionality, including generative AI, and trains machine-learning models with business goals in mind.

"Microsoft Fabric empowers teams across the business with easy-to-use tools that are both familiar and intuitive,” said Zia Mansoor, corporate vice president, Data & AI at Microsoft. "With Insight’s ability to accelerate the path to implementation, we can help organizations quickly break down silos and enhance collaboration among technical and non-technical users alike.”

Insight holds a rare combination of Microsoft designations for Security, Data & AI. The worldwide Microsoft Solution Assessments Partner of the Year, it maintains 22 total Microsoft specializations, all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and all four Microsoft Security specializations.

For more information on how Microsoft Fabric, delivered by Insight, can help your organization scale and simplify end-to-end analytics, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. For a quick start, view Insight’s on-demand webinar to "Revolutionize Data Analytics Strategy with Microsoft Fabric.”

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611576940/en/