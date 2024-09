New Nasdaq-100 Dividend Payer: Is This the Perfect Dividend Growth Stock?

One of the world's largest technology growth stocks has finally begun to return cash directly to shareholders. That's right, after piling up cash on its balance sheet for years, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) is now paying a small quarterly dividend. So rejoice, income-focused investors: Another high-quality technology company has become an option for your portfolios. But don't think the owner of Google Search and YouTube is done growing. Alphabet now looks like the perfect buy-and-hold stock for both dividends and growth.In conjunction with its first-quarter earnings report this spring, Alphabet announced it would begin paying a $0.20 per share dividend each quarter, or $0.80 per share annually.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool