15.11.2023 03:05:00

NIKE, Inc. Announces 9 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.370 per share on the Company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 9 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.340 per share. The dividend declared today is payable on January 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 4, 2023.

"Nike has a consistent track record of delivering strong cash flow and returns for shareholders and today’s announcement marks the 22nd consecutive year we have increased our dividend,” said John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. "This dividend increase reflects our continued confidence in our strategies to generate sustainable, profitable growth, while investing for the future.”*

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at https://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit https://about.nike.com/en/newsroom and follow Nike on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

* The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nike Inc.mehr Analysen

03.11.23 Nike Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.10.23 Nike Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.10.23 Nike Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.10.23 Nike Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.09.23 Nike Halten DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nike Inc. 98,70 -0,99% Nike Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen: ATX schlussendlich schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln letztlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel in Rot. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete derweil Gewinne. Der Dow präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen