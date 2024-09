Nike Stock Rebounds as Company Names New CEO. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) jumped after the company announced that its CEO was stepping down and it is bringing back a former longtime exec to run the company.Outgoing CEO John Donahoe's tenure at the company had not been a smooth ride since he took over the helm in January 2020, with the stock down about 20% from the time he took the role until the announcement of his ousting. Donahoe didn't have a lot of brand experience before getting the job, having previously been CEO of ServiceNow and eBay, which may have been a factor in the company struggling so much during his time as CEO. He will be replaced by longtime Nike vet Elliott Hill, who will take over on Oct. 14.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool