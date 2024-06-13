Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 14:16:40

NLIGHT, EOS Form Joint Strategic Technology Cooperation

(RTTNews) - nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) announced on Thursday that they have executed a Letter of Intent or LOI to engage in a joint strategic technology partnership with Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE).

As per the agreement, nLIGHT will provide EOS with AFX programmable beam-shaping lasers and collaborate on technologies to enhance additive manufacturing processes for efficient industrial 3D printing production.

Under the partnership, the companies will digitally introduce beam shaping and light engine optimization capabilities, allowing customers to access various beam profiles through EOS software for increased printing productivity.

Furthermore, AMCM, a company within the EOS Group specializing in tailored AM solutions, has already integrated the programmable AFX laser into its metal AM systems.

nLIGHT's programmable AFX laser offers seven different beam profiles within a single laser, allowing for precise contours with an 85-micron spot size, or faster printing with a 210-micron ring profile, resulting in improved process stability and reduced waste.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu nLIGHT Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu nLIGHT Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A- 0,94 2,08% Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -A-
nLIGHT Inc Registered Shs 12,12 -1,14% nLIGHT Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenso ab. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen