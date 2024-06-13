NLIGHT, EOS Form Joint Strategic Technology Cooperation

(RTTNews) - nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) announced on Thursday that they have executed a Letter of Intent or LOI to engage in a joint strategic technology partnership with Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE).

As per the agreement, nLIGHT will provide EOS with AFX programmable beam-shaping lasers and collaborate on technologies to enhance additive manufacturing processes for efficient industrial 3D printing production.

Under the partnership, the companies will digitally introduce beam shaping and light engine optimization capabilities, allowing customers to access various beam profiles through EOS software for increased printing productivity.

Furthermore, AMCM, a company within the EOS Group specializing in tailored AM solutions, has already integrated the programmable AFX laser into its metal AM systems.

nLIGHT's programmable AFX laser offers seven different beam profiles within a single laser, allowing for precise contours with an 85-micron spot size, or faster printing with a 210-micron ring profile, resulting in improved process stability and reduced waste.