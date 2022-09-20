NLMK GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
20-Sep-2022 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE CONSENT SOLICITATION MEMORANDUM.

 

Press release

20 September 2022

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK, the Borrower) hereby announces the results of the meetings held on 19 September 2022 (the Adjourned Meeting) for each of the outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 4.70 per cent. loan participation notes due 2026 (2026 USD Notes) issued by Steel Funding D.A.C. (the Issuer) for the sole purpose of financing a loan to the Borrower.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum for the 2026 USD Notes dated 12 August 2022 (as amended from time to time).

Results of the Meeting

Description of the Notes

ISIN

Aggregate Principal
Amount Outstanding

Outcome of Meeting

Amendment Extraordinary Resolution

Waiver Extraordinary Resolution

U.S.$500,000,000 4.70 per cent.

Loan participation notes due 2026

XS1843435337 (Reg S)

US85812RAB50 (Rule 144A)

U.S. $500.000m

Passed

Passed

2026 USD Notes

By passing the Amendment Extraordinary Resolution, the holders of the 2026 USD Notes approved the Amendment Documents relating to 2026 USD Notes, including, modifications to the Trust Deed, the Conditions, the Paying Agency Agreement, the Loan Agreement and Global Certificates. By passing the Waiver Extraordinary Resolution, the holders of the 2026 USD Notes approved a waiver of any breaches by the Issuer and NLMK resulting from the non-payment of interest on the 2026 USD Notes and the corresponding amount of interest under the Loan Agreement until 31 December 2022 (inclusive).

Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent or Investor Relations department for further information:

i2 Capital Markets Ltd.

128 City Road

London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom

Email: nlmkconsent@i2capmark.com, Phone: +44 203 633 1212

 

IR department

40, Bolshaya Ordynka Str., Bldg. 3
Moscow, 119017, Russia
Email: ir@nlmk.com
 

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Groups steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Companys steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMKs ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker NLMK) and its global depositary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker NLMK:LI). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK Group, please visit our website.
