|
26.10.2023 22:05:00
Nomad Foods to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023
FELTHAM, England, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.
The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, November 9, 2023. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-877-451-6152 and international listeners may dial +1-201-389-0879. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast. Both can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 13742135.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.
Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Anthony Bucalo
Nomad Foods Limited
+1-914-907-8724
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-to-report-third-quarter-2023-results-on-thursday-november-9-2023-301969280.html
SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nomad Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Ausblick: Nomad verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.23
|6 Analysts Have This to Say About Nomad Foods (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|Nomad Foods Q1: ~6% Revenue Growth, Expanding Margin & More (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|Recap: Nomad Foods Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Earnings Preview: Nomad Foods (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Ausblick: Nomad präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)