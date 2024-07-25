Nordex H1 Net Loss Narrows, Sales Climb; Lifts FY24 EBITDA Margin View

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, reported Thursday that its first-half consolidated net loss was 12.6 million euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 298.9 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA significantly improved to 118.0 million euros in the first half from last year's EBITDA loss of 114.3 million euros.

EBITDA margin was 3.4 percent, compared to negative 4.2 percent a year ago.

In the second quarter, EBITDA was 65.8 million euros with a margin of 3.5 percent, compared to prior year's EBITDA of 0.6 million euros and margin of 0.0 percent.

Nordex's first-half sales increasd 24.7 percent to 3.43 billion euros from prior year's 2.75 billion euros. Total performance, including changes in inventories, rose 16 percent to 3.3 billion euros.

Nordex installed 592 wind turbines across 20 countries, totaling 3.0 GW in the first six months of 2024, compared to 632 wind turbines in 22 countries with a total output of 3.1 GW last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Nordex revised its guidance citing stable performance in the first half.

The Company now expects an EBITDA margin of 3.0 to 4.0 percent, up from the initial range of 2.0 to 4.0 percent. Expectations for sales remain between 7.0 billion euros to 7.7 billion euros.

