Northern Minerals Appoints David Collins As CFO

(RTTNews) - Northern Minerals Ltd. (NTU.AX, NOURF), an Australian-based mineral exploration and development company, on Monday appointed David Collins as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9.

The company said Collins brings more than 15 years of experience across the mining and energy sectors, with expertise in project development, project financing, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial structuring.

Northern Minerals said Collins will support the advancement of its wholly owned Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project in Western Australia toward a final investment decision later this year.

Separately, Belinda Pearce resigned as Company Secretary effective March 6, but will remain with the company as Financial Controller.

The company also appointed Lucy Rowe and Maria Clemente as Joint Company Secretaries, effective March 9.

Prior to the appointment of David Collins Shane Anthony Hartwig served as Director of Finance, CFO, while also acting as CEO.

