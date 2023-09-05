Northern Trust Appoints Head of Asset Servicing, Hong Kong

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Aisling Keane as head of Asset Servicing, Hong Kong, effective 4 September 2023.

In the newly created role, Keane will lead Northern Trust’s asset servicing business in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Keane will be responsible for overseeing the overall strategic direction for the asset servicing business and providing solutions to clients.

With 20 years of industry experience, Keane was most recently head of alternative investment solutions, Asia Pacific (APAC) at State Street. Prior to this, she was head of hedge fund services, APAC at BNP Paribas Securities Services, and director at Credit Suisse. Keane holds an M.A. in economics from University College Cork in Ireland.

Keane reports to Angelo Calvitto, head of Asia Pacific. He said: "We are pleased to welcome Aisling to the team. Her deep industry expertise, knowledge of the securities servicing industry, and business acumen will help us continue bringing value and expertise to the clients in the region and support their evolving needs.”

Northern Trust has an established network of offices across Asia Pacific in Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. It has strong relationships with some of the region’s largest central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government agencies, corporations and asset managers, offering a comprehensive range of customized asset servicing, asset management and capital markets solutions.

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

