Northern Trust Asset Management Names New International Head of Quantitative Strategies

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1.09 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, announced today that Guido Baltussen, Ph.D. has joined NTAM as Head of Quantitative Strategies, International.

In this newly created role, Baltussen will lead NTAM’s international quantitative strategies investments to support our growth, including quantitative research and innovation, thought leadership, and investment strategy. Baltussen will report to Michael Hunstad, Northern Trust Asset Management’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Global Equities.

"Guido’s wealth of experience in factor investing in equity, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies is a tremendous addition to NTAM’s global quantitative strategies business,” Hunstad said. "With decades of demonstrated ability to deliver value to clients through our quantitative investment strategies, NTAM is reinvesting in this important area of the business and growing our international client capabilities.”

Based in Amsterdam, Baltussen will oversee the firm’s expanding international quantitative teams in the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. Baltussen’s appointment seeks to strengthen NTAM’s investment capabilities and innovative solutions for clients around the world. NTAM has $31.7 billion in assets under management in quantitative strategies, as of September 30, 2023.

Baltussen was most recently head of equity factor investing and co-head of quantitative fixed income at Robeco. Previously, he was head of quantitative research for multi-asset strategies at NN Investment Partners and a quantitative investment strategist with ING Investment Management. Baltussen is a professor of finance at Erasmus University in Rotterdam. He holds a Ph.D. in finance from Erasmus University Rotterdam and an M.Phil. in economics from the Tinbergen Institute. An accomplished researcher, Baltussen has published in journals such as the American Economic Review, the Journal of Financial Economics and the Financial Analysts Journal.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager with $1.09 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion.

