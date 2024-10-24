24.10.2024 13:05:44

Northrop Grumman Corp. Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.026 billion, or $7.00 per share. This compares with $937 million, or $6.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $9.996 billion from $9.775 billion last year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.026 Bln. vs. $937 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.00 vs. $6.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.996 Bln vs. $9.775 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.65 to $26.05 Full year revenue guidance: $41 to $41.400 Bln

