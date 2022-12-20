Novolipetsk Steel: Update on NLMK's depositary receipt programme

Press release

20 December 2022

Update on NLMK's depositary receipt programme

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) announces the termination of its depositary receipt programme for common shares due to the decision by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Depositary Bank) to terminate the deposit agreement effective on 18 January 2023 (for details, see https://tss.gtb.db.com/FileView/Data.aspx?URL=dbdr/publication/Termination/3950_2022Dec19_163542094.pdf).

Receipt holders retain the right to convert them into common shares of Novolipetsk Steel within six months from the date of the deposit agreement termination. Current restrictions in investment and banking operations could make the procedure challenging. Once the six-month period lapses, the Depositary Bank can sell the remaining common shares of Novolipetsk Steel represented by the receipts and transfer the proceeds into a special account to be distributed among the receipt holders (less the amounts due to the Depositary Bank).

For questions regarding further steps by the depositary receipt holders in connection with the deposit agreement termination, including questions on receipt conversion into common stock, it is recommended to contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas at adr@db.com.



Investor relations contact:

Dmitriy Kolomytsyn, CFA

+7 (495) 504 0 504

ir@nlmk.com Media relations contact:

Maria Simonova

+7 (915) 322 62 25

simonova_mn@nlmk.com

