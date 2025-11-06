Phosphate Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6PN / ISIN: US71922F1021
06.11.2025 14:03:00
Nutrien weighs phosphate unit sale
Canada’s Nutrien (TSX, NYSE: NTR), the world’s top potash producer, is reviewing its phosphate business as part of a strategy to simplify operations and boost long-term value.The company said the review could lead to a reconfiguration of operations, new partnerships, or a potential sale. The move follows efforts to streamline Nutrien’s portfolio and strengthen free cash flow.The phosphate division, valued at about $2.4 billion according to RBC Capital Markets, is the smallest of Nutrien’s four business units. It generated $384 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, compared with more than $1.8 billion each from nitrogen and potash, and $1.7 billion from agricultural retail.“We continue to progress our strategic initiatives and take actions to simplify our portfolio,” president and chief executive officer Ken Seitz said in a statement. He added that the changes aim to “enhance earnings quality, improve cash conversion and support growth in free cash flow per share over the long term.”Nutrien to sell its stake in Argentina’s Profertil for $600 millionPotential buyers could include industry rivals Mosaic Co. (NYSE: MOS), Israel’s ICL Group (NYSE: ICL), Germany’s K+S AG (ETR: SDF), or private equity investors. Global phosphate supply has been tight in 2025 due to Chinese export restrictions, while weaker affordability has weighed on demand.The review marks another step in Nutrien’s plan to focus on higher-return assets. In September, the company announced the $600-million sale of its 50% stake in Argentina-based nitrogen producer Profertil.Sales shoot upA strong planting season and lower fertilizer prices drove higher demand for potash across North America, lifting Nutrien’s third-quarter sales to $6.01 billion from $5.35 billion a year earlier.Potash sales surged 27% to $1.12 billion, while phosphate revenue climbed 20% to $495 million during the July–September period. Adjusted earnings reached 97 cents per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of 95 cents, according to LSEG data.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
