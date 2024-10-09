Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE: NCDL) ("NCDL” or "the Company”), today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before the market opens. The Company will host an earnings conference call and public webcast at 11:00 AM Eastern Time the same day to discuss its financial results.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (866)-605-1826 approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial +1 (215)-268-9877. Participants should reference Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. when prompted.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Events section of the Company's website at www.ncdl.com. A replay will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ("NCDL”) is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. NCDL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. NCDL is externally managed by its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor LLC, and by its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management LLC ("Churchill"). Both the investment adviser and sub-adviser are affiliates and subsidiaries of Nuveen, LLC ("Nuveen”) the investment management division of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America ("TIAA”) and one of the largest asset managers globally. Churchill is a leading capital provider for private equity-backed middle market companies and operates as the exclusive U.S. middle market direct lending and private capital business of Nuveen and TIAA. Churchill is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of TIAA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and "forward-looking statements” with respect to the business and investments of NCDL, including, but not limited to, statements about NCDL’s future performance and financial performance and financial condition, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about us, our current and prospective portfolio investments, our industry, our beliefs, and our assumptions. Words such as "anticipates,” "expects,” "intends,” "plans,” "will,” "may,” "continue,” "believes,” "seeks,” "estimates,” "would,” "could,” "should,” "targets,” "projects,” "outlook,” "potential,” "predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond NCDL’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NCDL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; general economic, political and industry trends and other external factors, and the dependence of NCDL’s future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which it invests. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which NCDL makes them. NCDL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

