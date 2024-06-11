|
11.06.2024 14:14:45
Nuvei To Partner With ViaPlus
(RTTNews) - ViaPlus, a subsidiary of VINCI Highways, and Nuvei (NVEI, NVEI.TO), the Canadian fintech company, announced a partnership. This will integrate ViaPlus' mobility back office with Nuvei's global acquiring and processing reach and capacity to manage a wide variety of digital applications through Alternative Payment Methods integrations.
ViaPlus' integration to Nuvei's payment technology platform introduces over 700 new payment types to the ViaPlus system to form a new digital payment network called ViaPlus Nexus. ViaPlus will also include China's Alipay.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nuvei Corporation Registered Shs Unitary Subord Vtg When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Nuvei zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.24
|Ausblick: Nuvei gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)