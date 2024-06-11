Nuvei To Partner With ViaPlus

(RTTNews) - ViaPlus, a subsidiary of VINCI Highways, and Nuvei (NVEI, NVEI.TO), the Canadian fintech company, announced a partnership. This will integrate ViaPlus' mobility back office with Nuvei's global acquiring and processing reach and capacity to manage a wide variety of digital applications through Alternative Payment Methods integrations.

ViaPlus' integration to Nuvei's payment technology platform introduces over 700 new payment types to the ViaPlus system to form a new digital payment network called ViaPlus Nexus. ViaPlus will also include China's Alipay.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.