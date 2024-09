Nvidia, Super Micro, or Broadcom? Meet the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock-Split Stock I Think Is the Best Buy and Hold Over the Next 10 Years.

It's no secret that semiconductor stocks have been particularly big winners amid the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. With share prices skyrocketing, several high-profile chip companies have opted for stock splits this year. Some AI chip stock-split stocks you might recognize include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Indeed, each of these stocks has done wonders for many portfolios over the last couple of years. However, I see one of these chip stocks as the superior choice over its peers.Let's break down the full picture at Nvidia , Supermicro, and Broadcom and determine which AI chip stock-split stock could be the best buy -and-hold opportunity for long-term investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool