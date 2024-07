Nvidia Led the Market Higher in the First Half of 2024, but Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is Poised to Power the Market in the Second Half

The first half of 2024 has been a strong one for the stock market, and the clear leader driving that growth has been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The stock of the chipmaker has been on a meteoric rise over the past five years and that momentum continued into the first half of 2024 with the stock up over 150%.With the first half of the year now behind us, though, it is time to look for a stock that can potentially help power the market higher in the second half. One candidate is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).The biggest trend in the market in the first half of 2024 was clearly artificial intelligence (AI). Not long ago considered a nascent technology, AI certainly hit the mainstream early this year with numerous tech companies beginning to offer AI-powered features in their products.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel