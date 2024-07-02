|
02.07.2024 07:35:12
Nvidia's 1 Killer Advantage Will Produce a "Cash Gusher" for Shareholders in the Wake of Its 10-for-1 Stock Split, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst.
There's no denying that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on fire since early last year. The stock has soared more than 750% as of this writing, driven higher by the potential implications of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The ability to streamline time-consuming tasks and automate routine processes promises to increase productivity and could unleash a wave of greater profits for businesses that adopt this cutting-edge technology.Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the gold standard and provide the computational horsepower necessary for AI processing. This has let loose a tidal wave of demand for the company's high-end processors, sending its business and financial results surging, resulting in its recent 10-for-1 stock split.While some investors fear the easy money has been made, others believe the best is yet to come. One analyst suggests Nvidia has a killer advantage that will help it stay ahead of the competition and unleash a "cash gusher" that will profit shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Asien fester
Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Dienstag Zuwächse.