|
15.02.2024 15:21:00
oceansix Unveils Game-Changing Patent for Next-Gen Reusable Packaging System
oceansix Files Provisional Patent for Groundbreaking Packaging System
oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("the Company" or "oceansix") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development centre and a production facility in Valencia, Spain.
oceansix Announces the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application for an Innovative Package System
With a continuous commitment to executing its business plan, oceansix marks a significant milestone in its journey towards revolutionising e-commerce packaging. Filed earlier this year, this invention is poised to set new standards in packaging efficiency and reusable systems.
Innovative Design for Sustainable Impact
The package, conceptualised by inventor Gat Ramon, features a unique design that addresses the pressing environmental concerns of traditional single-use packaging. It also solves the critical challenges companies face in ensuring the protection of their items during transit without adding excessive weight or bulk, thereby optimising shipping efficiency.
The packaging is also engineered to adapt to various product sizes, eliminating the need for excess cushioning materials and significantly reducing waste. With its ecological nature, it was designed to be manufactured from recycled materials and to be reused for up to 100 cycles; therefore, it fully aligns with oceansix's mission to foster sustainable practices across industries, particularly businesses where packaging and e-commerce are at their highest peak.
Addressing E-Commerce Challenges
oceansix's package is specifically designed to mitigate the environmental impact of e-commerce, targeting the waste generated by cardboard and plastic materials. The project aims to reduce CO2 emissions and enhance reverse logistics efficiency and cost-effectiveness, offering a scalable and automated-compatible solution that incorporates future features like real-time location tracking and unique identification with smart locking.
oceansix Joins TheCircularLab's goCircular Radar for Circular Economy Excellence
oceansix is honoured to announce its inclusion in the goCircular Radar by TheCircularLab, Europe's pioneering circular economy innovation centre. This distinction places oceansix on the map of leading startups in Europe's circular economy sector, highlighting the reusable packaging project's potential and opening avenues for collaboration.
oceansix Enhances Strategy with Expert Collaboration and New Incentive Options
In addition to our recent announcement about the packaging system, oceansix has granted 300,000 options to a consultant, with a strike price of CAD 0.29, valid for five years. This initiative is a key component of our broader strategy to collaborate with experts whose insights and expertise are vital in propelling our mission forward.
Join oceansix
oceansix invites stakeholders, partners, and the global community to join in its vision of creating impactful and sustainable solutions.
For more information about oceansix and its pioneering projects, please visit oceansix.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
About oceansix
oceansix Future Paths Ltd. is a leader in developing radical, sustainable solutions and transforming waste into innovative products. Driven by a circular model and a vision to tackle some of Earth's most pressing challenges, oceansix combines advanced technology with sustainable practices to create meaningful solutions and successful global businesses.
Disclaimer
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. oceansix assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.
Approval & Accuracy
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215233336/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oceansix Future Paths Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.02.24
|EQS-News: Oceansix Unveils Game-Changing Patent for Next-Gen Reusable Packaging System (EQS Group)
|
20.12.23
|EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd.: Jahresrückblick 2023 (EQS Group)
|
20.12.23
|EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd.: 2023, a Year in Review (EQS Group)
|
28.11.23
|EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. publishes QIII/2023 results (EQS Group)
|
28.11.23
|EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. veröffentlicht QIII/2023 Finanzergebnis (EQS Group)
|
16.11.23
|EQS-News: oceansix Future Paths Ltd: Einladung zum Teams-Meeting zum QIII/2023 Finanzergebnis (EQS Group)
|
16.11.23
|EQS-News: oceansix Future Paths Ltd: Invitation to Teams-Call on QIII/2023 Results (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|EQS-News: oceansix Future Paths Ltd. Update: Markteinführung von HydroQuick, dem Anbausystem für extrem effiziente Hydrokultur (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Oceansix Future Paths Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oceansix Future Paths Ltd Registered Shs
|0,04
|-2,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.