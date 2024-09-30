Ocuphire Reports Positive Data For Phase 3 Trial Of Ryzumvi In Induced Mydriasis

(RTTNews) - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP), Monday announced the results of two Phase 3 clinical trials of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75 percent, marketed as Ryzumvi, for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Ophthalmology, the results revealed that the participants treated with Ryzumvi achieved reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis at 90 minutes compared to those on placebo.

Also, the company noted that effects were observed as early as 60 minutes following administration, with significant improvements in pupil diameter at that timepoint and at every timepoint measured up to 24 hours following administration in both trials.

The biotechnology company further informed that data of VEGA-3 Phase 3 clinical trial for presbyopia is expected in the first half of 2025, while data of LYNX-2 Phase 3 trial patients with decreased visual acuity under low light conditions following keratorefractive surgery is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Currently, Ocuphire's stock is trading at $1.29, up 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.