|
30.09.2024 16:50:55
Ocuphire Reports Positive Data For Phase 3 Trial Of Ryzumvi In Induced Mydriasis
(RTTNews) - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP), Monday announced the results of two Phase 3 clinical trials of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75 percent, marketed as Ryzumvi, for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis.
Published in the peer-reviewed journal Ophthalmology, the results revealed that the participants treated with Ryzumvi achieved reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis at 90 minutes compared to those on placebo.
Also, the company noted that effects were observed as early as 60 minutes following administration, with significant improvements in pupil diameter at that timepoint and at every timepoint measured up to 24 hours following administration in both trials.
The biotechnology company further informed that data of VEGA-3 Phase 3 clinical trial for presbyopia is expected in the first half of 2025, while data of LYNX-2 Phase 3 trial patients with decreased visual acuity under low light conditions following keratorefractive surgery is expected in the first quarter of 2025.
Currently, Ocuphire's stock is trading at $1.29, up 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ocuphire Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ocuphire Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc Registered Shs
|1,13
|0,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.