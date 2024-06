ODDITY Tech Board Approves Share Buyback; Raises Q2 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - ODDITY Tech (ODD) said its Board has approved a share buyback program authorizing the repurchasing on the open market of a maximum of $150 million of the company's Class A Ordinary Shares. The Buyback Plan will expire on June 30, 2027. Due to the approval of the Buyback Plan, ODDITY issued a refined outlook for second quarter, 2024. ODDITY expects to deliver revenue at the top end of the range, and EBITDA and EPS exceeding the range included in its latest guidance of May 7, 2024.

For the second quarter, the company now expects: adjusted EPS of approximately $0.69, revised from prior guidance of $0.56; and net revenue of approximately $189 million, revised from previous guidance of $185-189 million.

