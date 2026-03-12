ODDITY Tech Aktie

ODDITY Tech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EQCL / ISIN: IL0011974909

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 16:35:21

Oddity Tech Shares Rise 9% After $200Mln Share Buyback Authorization

(RTTNews) - Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) shares gained 8.97 percent to $13.67, rising $1.12 on Thursday, after the company announced a new $200 million share repurchase program.

The stock is currently trading at $13.67 compared with its previous close of $12.55. Shares opened at $13.61 and traded between $13.50 and $14.59 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 1.69 million shares, slightly below the average volume of about 2.02 million shares.

Oddity said its board approved the buyback plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $200 million of its Class A ordinary shares. The new program replaces the company's previous $150 million repurchase plan, under which it had already bought back approximately $97 million worth of shares. The new authorization will remain in effect until March 31, 2029, unless the allocated funds are fully utilized earlier.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $10.80 to $79.18.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ODDITY Tech

mehr Nachrichten