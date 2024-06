Oncolytics Biotech Names Wayne Pisano Interim CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) announced that Matt Coffey, President and CEO, will take a medical leave of absence, effective immediately. Wayne Pisano, Chair of Oncolytics' Board, will serve as the interim CEO during Coffey's absence.

Wayne Pisano, Chair of the Board since 2013, has more than 30 years of experience as a pharmaceutical industry executive and over 12 years of experience in the biotech industry. Pisano is the former President and CEO of Sanofi Pasteur. Prior to joining Sanofi Pasteur, he spent 11 years with Novartis.

