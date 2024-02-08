One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Directorate change

8 February 2024

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the “Company” or “One Heritage”)

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Directorate Change

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Ormisher as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Board with immediate effect.

Stuart has over 13 years’ experience in real estate, with his most recent position being CFO at Property Alliance Group where he oversaw group reporting and commercial finance, including development transactions and funding options ranging from traditional debt finance to forward funding. Prior to joining Property Alliance Group, Stuart spent seven years at Bruntwood Group in a number of senior roles including working directly on key development projects. Stuart started his career with Grant Thornton's Real Estate unit, where he worked on several large Public Private Partnership projects. Following our announcement on the 29 September 2023, Anthony Unsworth, current CFO, will resign as Executive Director and CFO with effect from 16 February 2024.

David Izett, Chairman of One Heritage Group commented: “I am delighted that Stuart is joining One Heritage Group PLC as Chief Financial Officer and I welcome him to the Board of Directors. We are looking forward to benefitting from his financial expertise and sector experience gained in property development in the North of England. On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Anthony for his substantial contribution as CFO. We wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

This announcement is made in compliance with the Company's obligations under Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

The Company confirms that no other disclosures are required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.