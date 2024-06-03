Ontex finalizes the divestment of its business in Pakistan

Aalst, Belgium, June 3, 2024 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of care products and solutions, announces that it has completed the divestment of its business in Pakistan to ASAIA Holding FZ. The transaction includes Ontex’s plant and business in Pakistan.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO of Ontex, said: "I am pleased that we closed this divestment, allowing us to strengthen our focus on our core retail brand and healthcare markets. I would like to thank the team in Pakistan for their contribution to our business. I wish them the very best as they write this new chapter together.”

This divestment follows the divestment of the Mexican activities in February 2023 and the divestment of the Algerian activities in April 2024. The remaining activities for which Ontex is pursuing strategic options are Brazil and Turkey.

