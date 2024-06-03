03.06.2024 07:00:00

Ontex finalizes the divestment of its business in Pakistan

Aalst, Belgium, June 3, 2024 Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of care products and solutions, announces that it has completed the divestment of its business in Pakistan to ASAIA Holding FZ. The transaction includes Ontex’s plant and business in Pakistan.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO of Ontex, said: "I am pleased that we closed this divestment, allowing us to strengthen our focus on our core retail brand and healthcare markets. I would like to thank the team in Pakistan for their contribution to our business. I wish them the very best as they write this new chapter together.”

This divestment follows the divestment of the Mexican activities in February 2023 and the divestment of the Algerian activities in April 2024. The remaining activities for which Ontex is pursuing strategic options are Brazil and Turkey.

***

Contact information

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of personal care products for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,200 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 16 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

ONTEX GROUP NV Korte Keppestraat 21 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde, Belgium

Attachment


pagehit
