OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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09.06.2026 16:18:58
OpenAI Just Filed for an IPO. Now What?
The year of big IPOs just keeps getting bigger. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced that it has taken the first steps toward an initial public offering, following in the footsteps of fellow AI company Anthropic, which took a similar step last week, and SpaceX, which is going public on June 12.OpenAI’s most recent valuation from private investors was $852 billion, following a March fundraising round that brought in $122 billion. It’s likely that OpenAI will achieve a $1 trillion valuation when it goes public, joining a select few companies with that lofty market cap.Here’s what we know about the OpenAI IPO, and what investors can expect next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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