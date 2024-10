Opendoor Stock Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10X

Few stocks have imploded as badly in recent years as Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN).The company went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in late 2020 at the height of the pandemic tech stock frenzy.The real estate market was on fire back then, as were real estate stocks, and Opendoor jumped out of the gate. However, as tech stocks went into a bear market in 2022 and the housing market froze as interest rates surged, Opendoor plunged.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool