20.09.2024 12:45:00
Opinion: This Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now
Naming the single best artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy right now is no easy task. There are many considerations: what the company could do, what it's doing now, how expensive the stock is, and whether it has room to expand. All of these factors weigh into determining the best AI stock right now.I think I've found the candidate with the perfect combination: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). It's one of the few companies I know that excels in all of the factors I mentioned above, which makes a compelling investment case for the stock.Taiwan Semiconductor -- also known as TSMC -- is the world's largest contract chip manufacturing company. Essentially, customers come to it with a chip design and TSMC produces it for them. Apple iPhones wouldn't be the same without TSMC, and Nvidia GPUs wouldn't be creating incredible AI models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
