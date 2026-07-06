Ocuphire Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A2QG4Z / ISIN: US67577R1023
|
06.07.2026 13:30:27
Opus Genetics Confirms FDA Alignment On Phase 3 Study Design To Evaluate OPGx-LCA5
(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics (IRD) has reached alignment with the FDA in a Type B Rare Disease Evidence Principles meeting on the design of its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-associated inherited retinal disease. The company has received the meeting minutes from the Type B meeting confirming several key elements of the trial. The FDA indicated that Opus Genetics may submit a Biologics License Application based on efficacy at the six-month primary endpoint, with 12-month durability data submitted during the BLA review process.
The Phase 3 study is expected to enroll eight participants. Seven of the eight planned participants have already been enrolled and are currently completing the run-in period, and the company expects to initiate dosing in the fourth quarter of 2026.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Opus Genetics shares are up 2.55 percent to $4.3378.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ocuphire Pharma Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ocuphire Pharma Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ocuphire Pharma Inc Registered Shs
|3,76
|2,17%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse machen sich bemerkbar: ATX gibt nach -- DAX nach neuen Rekordmarken unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gerät zum Wochenstart unter Druck. Beim DAX ist unterdessen die Richtung unklar. In Asien bewegen sich die Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.