|
24.07.2024 08:05:43
Orange H1 EBITDAaL Rises, Revenues Up 1.5%; Confirms 2024 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Orange group (ORAN) reported that its first half net income attributable to owners of the parent company was 824 million euros, down 6.0% on historical basis from last year. Earnings per share, Group share, was 0.28 euros, compared with 0.30 euros.
First half EBITDAaL was 5.51 billion euros compared to 5.38 billion euros, prior year, on comparable basis. Revenues increased to 19.84 billion euros from 19.55 billion euros, prior year.
Second quarter EBITDAaL was 3.11 billion euros, an increase of 2.6% from prior year on comparable basis. Revenues were 9.99 billion euros, up 0.9%.
Christel Heydemann, the Orange group's CEO, said: "Orange has had a very good first half with solid results that allow us to confirm the Group's guidance."
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ORANGE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ORANGE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ORANGE (spons. ADRs)
|10,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTech-Korrektur belastet: ATX klar tiefer -- DAX verlustreich -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Märkte in Fernost gaben kräftig nach
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Markt büßen am Donnerstag kräftig ein. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Indizes verloren derweil ebenfalls deutlich.