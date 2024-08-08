08.08.2024 07:00:34

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2024 Conference Call Invitation

Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
08.08.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its 1H 2024 results conference call on the 14th of August 2024 at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start with a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer), and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director), followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;

https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-info

Dial-in details are as follows:

Click here for the webinar link

Event number: 938 6192 3041

Event password:  918804

A call recording will be available after the call


About Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding’s diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West, and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.

Contact for Investors:      

Ahmed Abou El Ella     

Group Director of Investor Relations    

Tel: +20 224 61 89 61

Mobile: +20 122129 5555      

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

 

 

 

 


 

