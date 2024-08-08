|
08.08.2024 07:00:34
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2024 Conference Call Invitation
|
Orascom Development Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2024 Conference Call Invitation
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its 1H 2024 results conference call on the 14th of August 2024 at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start with a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer), and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director), followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;
https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-info
Dial-in details are as follows:
Click here for the webinar link
Event number: 938 6192 3041
Event password: 918804
A call recording will be available after the call
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding’s diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West, and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.
Contact for Investors:
Ahmed Abou El Ella
Group Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +20 224 61 89 61
Mobile: +20 122129 5555
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valor:
|A0NJ37
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1963089
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1963089 08.08.2024 CET/CEST
